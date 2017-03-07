Top Feature
Home > Top Feature

Radio Now Celebrates National Cereal Day: What’s Your Favorite Cereal? [VIDEO]

4 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

Get your bowl and your spoon ready because today (March 7th) is National Cereal Day.

To celebrate National Cereal Day, your favorite Radio Now jocks and DJs, actually revealed their favorite cereal of all time! Watch the video above to see what your favorite DJ had had to say about their favorite cereal!

 

For more information, visit the National Day Calendar page for National Cereal Day.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Friday Night Takeover At Red Room Indy! [March 3rd]

33 photos Launch gallery

Friday Night Takeover At Red Room Indy! [March 3rd]

Continue reading Radio Now Celebrates National Cereal Day: What’s Your Favorite Cereal? [VIDEO]

Friday Night Takeover At Red Room Indy! [March 3rd]

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 3 weeks ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 4 weeks ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 1 month ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 1 month ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 4 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 4 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 4 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 5 months ago
Playlist