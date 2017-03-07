Radio Now Celebrates National Cereal Day: What’s Your Favorite Cereal? [VIDEO]

Get your bowl and your spoon ready because today (March 7th) is National Cereal Day.

To celebrate National Cereal Day, your favorite Radio Now jocks and DJs, actually revealed their favorite cereal of all time! Watch the video above to see what your favorite DJ had had to say about their favorite cereal!

For more information, visit the National Day Calendar page for National Cereal Day.

