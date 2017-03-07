The Garbage
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Secret Postpartum Depression Battle

1 hour ago

yoalexrapz
Chrissy Teigen opened up in the April issue of Glamour and revealed that she’s been suffering from Post Partum Depression since the birth of their daughter Luna. She said: “I was different than before. Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my shoulders—even my wrists—hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me. One thing that really got me was just how short I was with people.” She said, “I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: ‘Maybe I’m just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I’m just supposed to be a mom.’” Chrissy says she decided to reveal this secret because she wanted women to know that postpartum depression can happen to anyone. Even celebrities.

