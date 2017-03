Bennifer may be back! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are giving their romance another go. Sources say they are getting together again and it’s not just to discuss their upcoming projects. During one recent script meeting, a source said, “It was like they’d never split up.” They also said, “She was actually blushing when he kissed her in greeting. There’s so much chemistry between them, all the other folks could have been invisible!”



