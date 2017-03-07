Say It Ain’t So: Colts Say Goodbye to Mike Adams

It continues to be the year of fallen Colts. We lost Robert Mathis and Pat McAfee to retirement. Today we lose Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams as the Colts made the decision to not re-sign the free agent. Adams known as “Pops” spent the last 3 seasons here in Indianapolis and will be missed. He took to Instagram to make his official announcement and saying goodbye to the fans.

Source:http://www.colts.com/news/article-1/Colts-Moving-On-From-Free-Agent-Mike-Adams/60311a27-e9b7-4198-94d9-2444416ea223

