Tim Tebow Wants To Adopt Children From Outside The US And People Are Salty

5 hours ago

Tim Tebow wants to start a family. He told PEOPLE mag, “I want to adopt so badly. I can’t wait. It’s definitely something I see in my future. You know what I think would be awesome? If I could adopt a kid from every continent. I think that would be a pretty cool goal,” he says. “I want to sit around the dinner table ever night and see kids from Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, right here in the States. How cool would that be? It’s one of my favorite things to dream about.”

You know whats one of my favorite things to dream about? Marrying someone exactly like Tim Tebow.
Should people focus on adopting domestically first? Should it matter?

