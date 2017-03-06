Remy Ma Wears Funeral Attire To Shade Nicki Minaj: “…Never Speak Ill Of The Dead”

Remy Ma was on “The Wendy Williams Show” with Fat Joe and she talked about her diss track “Shether.” She said, “My grandmother told me to never speak ill of the dead.” Remy says that lyrics that people read as subliminal disses from Nicki weren’t the issue. She hinted at how Nicki has tried to sabotage her career as she apparently has with other female artists.

She said, “I feel that she’s been doing this to a lot of females, from Lil Kim to Mariah Carey, to Taylor Swift, to Miley Cyrus, and no one says anything. It wasn’t necessarily the little subliminal stuff on records because I didn’t care. I don’t care about records. It was the behind-the-scenes things that you people would never know about.

FYI-I love that another strong female artist stuck up for Taylor Swift personally. I hope this gives Taylor confidence to not back down in the future, I always felt like Taylor was never in the wrong with that Nicki beef and Nicki was just trying to start stuff.

