More Gilmore Girls Coming To Netflix Most Likely

5 hours ago

yoalexrapz
The CW Summer 2006 TCA Press Tour

Source: Michael Caulfield Archive / Getty

There could be more Lorelai and Rory in your life soon.

Netflix has begun exploring the possibility of a second revival. They said: We hope [it happens],” he said. “We obviously loved the success of the show [and] fans loved how well it was done; it delivered what they hoped. The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more.

And we have been talking to Warner Brothers about the possibility of that.’

Alexis Bledel , gilmore girls , Lauren Graham , Rory Gilmore

Playlist