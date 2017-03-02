Buster
Home > Buster > Buster's Dog House

Buster’s Dog House: Help Elayna Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

26 mins ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Elayna find a brand new home!

At 1 year, 1 month old, Elayna is a female, spayed shelter dog and she can be adopted for NO FEE!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Elayna is the kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but she’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you. Plus she is super sweet, loves attention, and is also very spunky and playful. Did we mention, soft toys are her favorite, and she already knows “sit.”

Elayna would prefer a home without other dogs and is looking forward to lots of quality time with you!

Learn more about Elayna here and watch the video above!

Meet Elayna From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

10 photos Launch gallery

Meet Elayna From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

Continue reading Buster’s Dog House: Help Elayna Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

Meet Elayna From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 2 weeks ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 3 weeks ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 1 month ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 1 month ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 4 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 4 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 4 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 4 months ago
Playlist