Buster’s Dog House: Help Elayna Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Elayna find a brand new home!
At 1 year, 1 month old, Elayna is a female, spayed shelter dog and she can be adopted for NO FEE!
Elayna is the kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but she’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you. Plus she is super sweet, loves attention, and is also very spunky and playful. Did we mention, soft toys are her favorite, and she already knows “sit.”
Elayna would prefer a home without other dogs and is looking forward to lots of quality time with you!
Learn more about Elayna here and watch the video above!