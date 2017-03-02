Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Balances Vegas Show With ‘Shades Of Blue’

Jennifer Lopez is busy. Busy is actually an understatement for the mom of two, who spends half of her time in Las Vegas for her Residency (she returns to the stage in May) and the other half in whatever city she’s filming not one but two shows. In Shades of Blue Jennifer returns as Harlee Santos, the dirty cop who is torn between loyalty and let’s just say…a whole bunch of things.



How does she balance her Vegas residency and filming Shades Of Blue?

“I have to go back and forth. Last year I had to film for a month. Then go to Vegas for a month. The kids travel with me. They’re home schooled so they come with me. I have help. We make it work.”

On her new dance competition show World Of Dance:

“I started as a dancer and I know what it means to be a dancer and struggle. I wanted to make a platform where they could be the celebrity and make a name for themselves. We’ve got some amazing people that come out.”

Shades Of Blue returns to NBC Thursday, March 3rd at 10p/9p CST. Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

