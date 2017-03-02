Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: Texting and Reminiscing

Bennifer lives. Newly singly Brad Pitt has been texting Jennifer Aniston and this is the real deal. A very reliable source told US Weekly that Brad didn’t have Jennifer’s cell number but apparently tracked it down through a “tangled web” of contacts. He reached out with a happy birthday text to her on Feb. 11, and they reportedly started talking after. They said that “Brad has confided in Jen,” and told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.” Now if you’re thinking what I’m thinking: isn’t she married now? Her husband Justin Theroux isn’t concerned about Brad’s texting either. Apparently He’s “okay with them being friends and [He knows] Jen just wants to be nice.”

