The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston: Texting and Reminiscing

3 hours ago

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment

Bennifer lives. Newly singly Brad Pitt has been texting Jennifer Aniston and this is the real deal. A very reliable source told US Weekly that Brad didn’t have Jennifer’s cell number but apparently tracked it down through a “tangled web” of contacts. He reached out with a happy birthday text to her on Feb. 11, and they reportedly started talking after. They said that “Brad has confided in Jen,” and told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.” Now if you’re thinking what I’m thinking: isn’t she married now? Her husband Justin Theroux isn’t concerned about Brad’s texting either. Apparently He’s “okay with them being friends and [He knows] Jen just wants to be nice.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 2 weeks ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 3 weeks ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 1 month ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 1 month ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 4 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 4 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 4 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 4 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 4 months ago
Playlist