Source: C Flanigan/FilmMagic / Getty

This is still my favorite jam right now and we have the visuals now. But it may not be something you want to see, haha. This video cracked me up as Ariana cheers on people getting it on in random places. Check it out

Source:http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/7702195/ariana-grande-future-everyday-video

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: