Here’s The Latest Update On Beyonce & The Twins

We are all waiting!

20 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Ever since Beyonce broke the internet with her second baby bump, the BeyHive has been buzzing with name and sex predictions for the twins. If we’re lucky (and the rumors are true), we could know more about Blue Ivy’s younger siblings very, very soon — if Bey feels like sharing.

The Jasmine Brand is reporting the Carters are all set to find out the sex of their twins in as little as two weeks. According to the site, Bey was overheard spilling the exciting tea to her peers during the pre-Oscar dinner she attended with husband Jay Z.

Beyonce revealing the sex of her babies would definitely make us forget all about the fact that she’s no longer performing at Coachella 2017. We can’t wait to hear more about dem babies!

