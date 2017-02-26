Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61

23 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

People's Choice Awards 2017

Actor Bill Paxton, known for his roles in such films as Twister, Titanic and Apollo 13 has died at the age of 61 from complications with surgery. A spokesperson for his family confirmed the news a statement Sunday morning.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

The Texas native, who has been Emmy-nominated for his work in the TV mini-series’ Big Love and Hatfields and McCoys, first started acting in the 1970s. Paxton was working on the new series Training Day, based on the film of the same name starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.

Celebrity friends like Tom Hanks and Titanic director Arnold Schwarzenegger took to social media to mourn the loss of the veteran actor.

Paxton leaves behind his two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and his wife of 30 years Louise Newbury. Our condolences to the family.

SOURCE: People | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Bill Paxton

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 2 weeks ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 3 weeks ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 4 weeks ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 1 month ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 3 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 4 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 4 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 4 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 4 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 4 months ago
Playlist