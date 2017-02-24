WATCH: Kate Upton Reveals Justin Verlander’s Gameday Sex Routine [VIDEO]

When it comes the bedroom, it’s safe to say what happens in the bedroom stays in the bedroom. However that rule doesn’t seem to apply to actress and model Kate Upton, because she just revealed Justin Verlander’s strict rules for sex.

During an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live“, she revealed that there is “no sex” between her and Justin before games. See the video above.

“There’s no sex before a game. Absolutely none,” said Upton. “And then, also what I just found out is, if he plays too well, there’s no sex after, either. He’s exhausted. Kind of a buzzkill for me.”

Despite’s Upton personal buzzkill, it’s no secret that that some athletes think that having sex before a game can negatively impact their performance, so they abstain.

Since the science behind it, is split according to CNN, some say it’s just superstition while others believe it is a true fact.

Nevertheless, we learned something new about the sex life of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander, although I’m not sure if we ever really wanted to know in the first place.

SOURCE: CNN, YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty