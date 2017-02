I don’t know if she’s really insecure or just having fun, either way it’s really hilarious. A Katy Perry super fan gets grilled by Katy Perry while she’s hooked up to a lie detector. Check it out!

Source:http://www.nme.com/news/music/katy-perry-fan-lie-detector-test-video-1988332

