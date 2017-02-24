Buster’s Dog House: Help Rowdy Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Rowdy find a brand new home!

At 5 years 8 months old, Rowdy is a male, neutered shelter dog and he can be adopted for a $160 fee!

