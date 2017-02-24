Buster
Home > Buster > Buster's Dog House

Buster’s Dog House: Help Rowdy Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

4 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Rowdy find a brand new home!

At 5 years 8 months old, Rowdy is a male, neutered shelter dog and he can be adopted for a $160 fee!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rowdy loves keeping busy and is looking for an owner who will keep him occupied with games, toys, and maybe training classes.  He is a very smart boy, and he already knows sit and shake! He loves to play exuberantly with toys, especially soft squeaky ones.

Plus, Rowdy is very affectionate, and he will want to spend a lot of time with his new family.

IndyHumane staff would be happy to schedule an introduction with any children in the home, to make sure all will get along well. Learn more about Rowdy here and watch the video above!

Meet Rowdy From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

12 photos Launch gallery

Meet Rowdy From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

Continue reading Buster’s Dog House: Help Rowdy Find A New Home! [VIDEO]

Meet Rowdy From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 1 week ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 weeks ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 3 weeks ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 4 weeks ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 3 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 3 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 4 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 4 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 4 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 4 months ago
Playlist