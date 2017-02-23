Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyonce Cancels Coachella Performance

Beyonce cancelled her Coachella performance per doctor's orders.

9 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Dear Coachella lovers and Bey stans, there’s good news and there’s bad news. The bad news is, Beyonce pulled out of her Coachella performance because she’s, ya know…pregnant, but the good news is, she’ll be headlining the show in 2018.

We know, we know. What’s their refund policy?

According to an official press release from Bey’s label Parkwood Entertainment, and Coachella organizers Goldenvoice, Beyonce’s doctor advised her to “keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months.” Read: no more chair routines.

Beyonce recently performed at the Grammys, where she picked up two golden gramophones despite being snubbed for ‘Album Of The Year.’

Bey announced, on Instagram, she is pregnant with twins earlier this month. The photo has become the most liked photo on Instagram, dethroning Selena Gomez.

DON’T MISS:

Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night Out At The All-Star Game

Jay Z, Beyonce & Kelly Get Down At Solange’s Grammy After Party

Beyonce's Majestic Maternity Photos Are Breaking The Internet

22 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce's Majestic Maternity Photos Are Breaking The Internet

Continue reading Beyonce’s Majestic Maternity Photos Are Breaking The Internet

Beyonce's Majestic Maternity Photos Are Breaking The Internet


 

beyonce

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 1 week ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 weeks ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 3 weeks ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 4 weeks ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 3 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 3 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 4 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 4 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 4 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 4 months ago
Playlist