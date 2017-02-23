Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead Of Michael Jackson

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead Of Michael Jackson

Clearly, Rihanna has been putting in "work" on the charts.

4 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Michael Jackson set numerous records in the music industry, many of which have yet to be broken. However, Rihanna finally managed to break the tie she shared with the King of Pop, which officially puts her ahead of him for the most Top 10 Singles by an artist.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Rihanna has a long track record of hit singles on the Billboard charts and now she has earned her 30th Top 10 hit that has her one ahead of Michael Jackson’s 29 Top 10 singles. The Grio has further details about Rihanna’s musical milestone, including who she still has to beat if she wants that number one spot.

The full report states:

Rihanna has just earned her landmark 30th Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart with “Love on the Brain.”

With 30 Top Ten hits to her name, Rihanna is only bested by Madonna, with 38 hits, and the Beatles, with 34, for the most Top 10 hits. “Love on the Brain” has put her over the edge to break a tie with Michael Jackson as well, as the late King of Pop has 29 Top 10 hits as a solo artist.

Just as impressive is the speed with which Rihanna has reached the 30 hits landmark. Only the Beatles were faster, with five years, nine months and two weeks. Rihanna took ten years, seven months and two weeks.

Meanwhile Rihanna is pushing forward with her acting career. You can check her out in season five of A&E’s hit show Bates Motel playing the iconic role of Marion Crane from the film Psycho. She is also currently filming the all-female heist film Ocean’s Eight, set to hit theaters in the summer of 2018.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2928651/halima-aden-cr-fashion-book/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2928617/tank-ja-rule-fight-blackboyjoy/

celebrity news , Entertainment News , michael jackson , music news , Rihanna

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 1 week ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 weeks ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 3 weeks ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 4 weeks ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 3 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 3 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 4 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 4 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 4 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 4 months ago
Playlist