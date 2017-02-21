Karrueche & Chris Broqn

Karrueche & Chris Broqn

Photo by Karrueche & Chris Broqn

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Karrueche Gets Restraining Order; Says Chris Brown Threatened To Kill Her

10 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Chris Brown & Karrueche

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

And the saga continues…now Chris Brown is allegedly threatening his ex Karrueche Tran.

Chris Brown has been ordered to stay clear of ex-GF Karrueche Tran, after she filed legal docs saying he vowed to kill her and he’s beaten her up before.

Karrueche claims in a sworn statement to the judge, earlier this month Chris “told a few people that he was going to kill me.” She then says Chris told the friends if he can’t have her then no one else can, threatening he was going to “take me out” and “threatened to shoot me.”

Karrueche also says several years ago Chris “punched me in my stomach twice,” and “pushed me down the stairs.” This would have been during the time Chris was on probation for the Rihanna beating.

READ MORE

Chris Brown , Karrueche Tran

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 1 week ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 2 weeks ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 3 weeks ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 4 weeks ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 3 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 3 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 4 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 4 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 4 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 4 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 4 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 4 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 4 months ago
Playlist