Kylie Jenner Admits She Loves Her “Big A** Lips”

Snapchat’s made it a little easier for Kylie Jenner to laugh at herself every now and then.

The 19-year-old reality star and lip kit entrepreneur has been lighting up social media with some of her sexiest selfies, but took a break from sitting pretty to make fun of her own cosmetic enhancements. As we all know, Kylie uses lip filler to add a little Black Girl Magic to her everyday look. While some people give her a hard time about overdoing it, she’s staying cool and lighthearted on the matter.

Last week, OK! magazine reported she’s “had so much lip filler that it’s hard for her to eat and drink and talk,” but she seems perfectly fine to us. In fact, the filter she played around with made her lips appear twice the size.

Kylie posted the Snap from bed in response to big sister Kim Kardashian, who was out getting a laser treatment but warned against using the company for lip fillers.

“Kim I hear what you’re saying about those Sev Laser lip fillers — sometimes, I just get out of control,” Kylie said. “Oh my goodness, I just can’t help myself. I love big a** lips.”

See Kim’s shade and Kylie’s latest below.

