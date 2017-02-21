Kylie Jenner Admits She Loves Her “Big A** Lips”

Snapchat’s made it a little easier for Kylie Jenner to laugh at herself every now and then.
The 19-year-old reality star and lip kit entrepreneur has been lighting up social media with some of her sexiest selfies, but took a break from sitting pretty to make fun of her own cosmetic enhancements. As we all know, Kylie uses lip filler to add a little Black Girl Magic to her everyday look. While some people give her a hard time about overdoing it, she’s staying cool and lighthearted on the matter.
Last week, OK! magazine reported she’s “had so much lip filler that it’s hard for her to eat and drink and talk,” but she seems perfectly fine to us. In fact, the filter she played around with made her lips appear twice the size.
Kylie posted the Snap from bed in response to big sister Kim Kardashian, who was out getting a laser treatment but warned against using the company for lip fillers.
“Kim I hear what you’re saying about those Sev Laser lip fillers — sometimes, I just get out of control,” Kylie said. “Oh my goodness, I just can’t help myself. I love big a** lips.”
1. Took months of not dying my hair and wearing wigs to get my hair back to health so I can do this!! Thank you @priscillavalles @maishaoliver for putting up with me all day. I'm going for an ashy dirty blonde for the fall. But this shits a process! I'm coming for u khloé!
2. I'm worth it 🙌 Dress | @symone1oak
3. Flips hair
4. Serving per usual 😘
5. 😛
6. Oh, hey.
7. relax w meee
8. Loungin'.
9. 🐱 eyes
10. #Milf
11. I spy Norman. Can u find him? Lol.
12. 👀
13. Fashun.
14. 👀
15. 💯
16. ☀️☀️☀️
17. Look down 💋
18. the basic workout attire
19. Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow !
20. I woke up like disss
21. 🙌#milfin | @blaquecrown
22. Blac Chyna Goes Pink And....
23. ....Kylie Goes Blue.
24. Me U & Hennessy 👅 Been Trappin 2 Piece by @blaquecrown
25. Staying comfortable in my @meundies Time to jump in bed after this long week. ❤️
