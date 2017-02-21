Entertainment News
‘Today’ Show Host Hoda Kotb Announces She Adopted A Baby Girl

3 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
14th Annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

Kotb’s colleagues joined in the celebration, with Matt Lauer congratulating Kotb saying, “This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl in the world. You were made to be a mom.”

Congrats, Hoda!

SOURCE: US MAGAZINE

