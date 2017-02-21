‘Today’ Show Host Hoda Kotb Announces She Adopted A Baby Girl

Kotb’s colleagues joined in the celebration, with Matt Lauer congratulating Kotb saying, “This little girl Haley is the luckiest girl in the world. You were made to be a mom.”
Congrats, Hoda!
SOURCE: US MAGAZINE
