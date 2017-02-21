Lindsay Lohan Was Profiled While Wearing A Headscarf At The Airport?

Lindsay Lohan says she was “racially profiled” while wearing a headscarf at London’s Heathrow Airport.
“She opened my passport and saw Lindsay Lohan and started immediately apologizing, but then said ‘But please take off your headscarf,’” Lohan told U.K. television show Good Morning Britain.
She added: “And I did, it’s okay. But what scared me was in that moment — how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?”
Lohan was returning from Turkey, where she recently met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and she said she wore a headscarf in Turkey out of “personal respect.”
SOURCE: EW.com | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
