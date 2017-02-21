WATCH: Charlie Hunnam Is The King Of Our Dreams In The New King Arthur Trailer [VIDEO]

Over the years we have seen quiet a few movies about King Arthur. However, this new upcoming King Arthur movie, Legend of the Sword, has just released it’s first trailer and it looks epic.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Starring Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam, we get to see plenty of action as we see young Arthur, who was robbed of his birthright by his uncle (Jude Law) come back for his crown after pulling the sword from the stone and acknowledge his true legacy.
Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film also stars Astrid Berges-Frisbey (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides), Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond), and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones).
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword comes out on May 12th, 2017.
The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches
12 photos Launch gallery
The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches
1. EmpireSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. How To Get Away With MurderSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. This Is UsSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. TimelessSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. The Walking DeadSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. WestworldSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Lethal WeaponSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. PowerSource:Starz/Power 8 of 12
9. Survivor’s RemorseSource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Black-Ish10 of 12
11. The VoiceSource:Instagram 11 of 12
12. Tyler Perry’s For Better or WorseSource:Getty 12 of 12
comments – Add Yours