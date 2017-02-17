Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Officially BREAK UP

4 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Welp we definitely aren’t that surprised by this news and from this looks of things it’s been like this for a while between Chyna and Rob. The wedding is off and they are going they’re separate ways.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s romance has come to an end — PEOPLE can confirm the fiancés have called it quits.

“They split a while ago. The wedding plans are off,” a source close to Kardashian tells PEOPLE. “They are both trying to be mature about it. It was less dramatic this time.”

The volatile couple, who first split in March 2016, experienced their fair share of ups and downs, right from the outset. READ MORE

Blac Chyna , Rob Kardashian

