EXCLUSIVE: Krewella Has New Music In Store For Fans In 2017! [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Before electrifying the crowd at Rebel for Radio Now’s 2k17 Valentine’s Bash, the electronic dance music duo Krewella headed back stage to chat with Buster!

From start to finish Buster asked all the questions you always wanted to ask and Krewella had the answers that made you blush, as they talked Valentine’s Day, dating, romance, new music and expectations for 2017.

Watch the full interview above!

Valentine's Bash 2k17: Krewella Hangs With Fans Backstage!

