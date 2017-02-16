Buster's Dog House
Buster’s Dog House: Help Ruby Find A Home! [VIDEO]

31 mins ago

Lauren Beasley
The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Ruby find a brand new home!

At 3 years 2 months old, Ruby is a female, spayed shelter dog and she can be adopted for a $160 fee!

Ruby is full of surprises, and she’s also super lovable! She may not always need a lot of exercise, but she will need a patient owner who loves her for who she is – a fun-loving goofball! She’s ready to enjoy life with you because she is super social and loves attention.

She also loves to play and be on the go, so she would make a great adventure buddy. Ruby may pair well with another active, social dog, but she prefers a home without cats.

IndyHumane staff can set up an introduction if you have children in the home, to make sure all will get along well

To learn more about Ruby and Indianapolis Humane Society, watch the video above and to learn even more about Ruby click here.

Meet Adorable Ruby From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

Playlist