Justin Bieber Is Still Pretty Bummed About Not Having A Valentine

He's just like us.

23 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Justin Bieber

Source: Def Jam / Def Jam

Justin Bieber is looking for love.

The famed singer hit Instagram Stories to talk about about how much of a bummer it was that he didn’t have a Valentine for yesterday’s holiday. As we all know, the love of his life recently moved on to another sexy artist – which probably didn’t help Justin’s cold hard case of the V-Day blues.

He told his followers, “‘All I ever wanted was a Valentine. Now I don’t even have a Valentine!’ Quoting a line from Dumb and Dumber, he went on, “I got no food, I got no job, our pet’s heads are falling off and I got no Valentine!”

Watch J.B. playfully mourn his love life, or rather the lack thereof, in the videos below.

Exactly same 😂😂😩 #belieber #justinbieber #purpose

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@feverofbelieber) on

