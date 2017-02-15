Entertainment News
Scarlett Johansson Says Monogamy Is Not ‘Natural’: ‘It’s A Lot of Work’

6 hours ago

Following her split from her husband Romain Dauriac, actress Scarlett Johansson is sharing her honest opinion on marriage.

In particular, she is sharing her thoughts on monogamy and her statement may shock you. In a interview with Playboy magazine, Johansson who has been married twice, says that it takes “a lot of work” to be in a relationship with just one person and doesn’t find it easy.

“I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing. I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work.”

“And the fact that it is such work for so many people – for everyone – the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond.”

“Being married is different than not being married, and anybody who tells you that it’s the same is lying. It changes things. I have friends who were together for 10 years and then decided to get married, and I’ll ask them on their wedding day or right after if it’s different, and it always is. It is. It’s a beautiful responsibility, but it’s a responsibility.”

SOURCE: Playboy Magazine | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Valentine’s Day equals lovers’ day for most people – unless you’re single or fresh out of a relationship. Celebrities are known for making up and breaking up, but some of them picked the worst possible time to call it quits. Check out our gallery of celeb couples whose love didn’t last forever.

