Fashion
Home > Fashion

Happy V-Day! Chrissy Teigen Strips Down To Nearly Nothing For John Legend

You gotta love 'em...

6 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have cleared the honeymoon stage, but are still red-hot for each other. After having all the fun at this year’s Grammy Awards, the new mom and dad continue to keep the love alive with a steamy Valentine’s Day video set to John’s 2004 hit “Ordinary People.”

Modeling in Agent Provocateur lingerie for LOVE magazine, Chrissy appears alongside her man in tassels and fur, and he, of course, is delighted to look on and watch his girl go. As they sing the lovers’ anthem together, it’s clear John and Chrissy are happier than ever – and what else would you expect from a couple whose family is this cute?

Without further ado, Happy V-Day from John and Chrissy:

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

17 photos Launch gallery

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

Continue reading All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

chrissy teigen , John Legend , valentine's day

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Future Announces New Album & Shares Heartfelt Message…
 4 hours ago
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 1 week ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 weeks ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 3 weeks ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 3 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 3 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 3 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 3 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 3 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 4 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 4 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 4 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 4 months ago
Playlist