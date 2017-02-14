Happy V-Day! Chrissy Teigen Strips Down To Nearly Nothing For John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have cleared the honeymoon stage, but are still red-hot for each other. After having all the fun at this year’s Grammy Awards, the new mom and dad continue to keep the love alive with a steamy Valentine’s Day video set to John’s 2004 hit “Ordinary People.”

Modeling in Agent Provocateur lingerie for LOVE magazine, Chrissy appears alongside her man in tassels and fur, and he, of course, is delighted to look on and watch his girl go. As they sing the lovers’ anthem together, it’s clear John and Chrissy are happier than ever – and what else would you expect from a couple whose family is this cute?

Without further ado, Happy V-Day from John and Chrissy: