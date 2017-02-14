Pacers Lose To The Spurs 110-106

Pacers hung with the San Antonio Spurs pretty much all game. However, when it counted, the Pacers were not able to get over the hump, as they loss to the Spurs, 110-106 giving them their fourth straight loss.

“They did what good teams do, they made plays down the stretch. I thought we rushed a little bit in the fourth quarter. You have to execute and make plays.” -Pacers head coach Nate McMillan

Paul George led Indiana with 27 points and six rebounds, while Myles Turner had 22 points and six rebounds and Jeff Teague with 15 points.

Myles and George both spoke about the importance of getting back to a winning routine and going game-by-game.

“Probably just moving the ball, getting back to everybody getting touches, everybody making their respective plays.” Myles Turner said. “We need to stay locked in on our ultimate goal and take things game by game.”

Pacers will visit Cleveland on Wednesday, as they once again go up against LeBron James and the Cavs.