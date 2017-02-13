Celeb Reactions To Adele Dedicating Her Grammy’s Speech To Beyoncé

Danielle Jennings

The 59th annual Grammy Awards were held last night and while a number of the night’s biggest nominees chose not to attend (Kanye West, Drake, Justin Bieber) the show still managed to have a few memorable moments. One in particular was when the night’s Album of the Year winner was announced and it went to Adele, who decided to use her acceptance speech to dedicate her win to fellow nominee Beyoncé.

As with any awards show, celebrities reacted on social media, and when Adele literally broke her award in half in a gesture of sharing it with Beyoncé, there were several celebrities who voiced their delight.

Check out some of the best reactions to the moment, including Chrissy Teigen, Talib Kweli and Bette Midler:

Beyonce killed me Adele gave me life I'm confused — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017

Adele just did the Kanye West to herself – "imma let me finish…but Beyoncé" 😭😭😭 — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) February 13, 2017

Adele gives it up to Beyoncé. Women are so wonderful. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 13, 2017

I appreciate Adele, her work & her acknowledgement of how truly once-in-a-lifetime Beyonce's LEMONADE is, especially to black women. 🙌🏾✊🏾🍋 — Janet Mock (@janetmock) February 13, 2017

Beyonce won the popular vote but Adele won the Electoral college. Unlike Mango Mussolini's victory, Adele worked for hers. #GRAMMYs — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) February 13, 2017

Adele is basically apologizing to Beyonce for winning. That's extremely classy. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 13, 2017

