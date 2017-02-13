Entertainment News
All The Pre-Grammy Party Goodness You Missed

5 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Ahead of the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, celebrities hit the hottest parties to celebrate their year of accomplishments. In these rare moments, we see celebrities rub elbows with one another and get an idea of who’s really friends.

On Saturday (Feb 11), Roc Nation had their annual Grammy brunch and Clive Davis had his much anticipated party. Kandi Burruss and Nene Leakes had a mini Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion at Clive Davis’s annual party.


Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa got kissy for the camera on the red carpet at Clive Davis’s annual party.


Rihanna and Jesse Williams got a moment to chat at the star-studded Roc Nation Grammy Brunch.


Almost every New York City borough was represented in this photo posted by Remy Ma. Here she stands with Fat Joe, Jay Z and P. Diddy at the Roc Nation Grammy Brunch.


