Amber Rose And Her Dancer Boyfriend Broke Up

1 day ago

Dancing With The Stars Cast Visits Planet Hollywood

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

The problem with sharing all your personal business on social media is that when things go bad, people want immediate updates. Five months after going public, Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy (above in blue) have reportedly gone their separate ways.

As reported by Us Weekly, an insider says their schedules were an issue. “Val has been on tour and really hasn’t had time to see her too much. It fizzled out, but it wasn’t serious to begin with,” the source says, adding: “I could see them hooking up again in the future.”

The couple met through Amber’s Dancing with the Stars partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy (above in white). Both brothers are professional dancers who have appeared on the celebrity dance competition.

While other sources say the pair were just too different, this isn’t the first relationship that Amber has had that’s started steamy and fizzledout.

Val tweeted a simple statement that may be related to their end. “If you’re ready, it’s too late,” he said. But hopefully, despite what cause the split, they can remain cordial.

