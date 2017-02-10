Is Facebook Messing Up Your Dating Life?

Danielle Jennings

It’s no secret that the way you present yourself on social media can have severe consequences in real life—just ask the racists who lose their jobs after posting their true feelings on Facebook However, your social media behavior can also have repercussions in your dating life.

As reported by Refinery29, Match.com has released new findings that suggest just how important social media habits are in terms of navigating the dating world. The findings were based on Match.com’s 2017 Singles in America survey, which has been conducted for the past seven years, and the results were very interesting to say the least.

The official reports states:

According to the study, millennials were 270% more likely be attracted to others if they’re both obsessing over the same shows, adding to the binge-watching phenomenon.

Complaining about things is fine in person, but don’t take your grievances to Facebook. A majority (58%) of those surveyed said doing so was a reason not to “like” someone.

Additionally, 29% of people said phone calls were a plus in their book, and 50% said that they weren’t attracted to people who were always tweeting, ‘gramming, and posting elsewhere online.

Finally, answering your phone, leaving it face-up on the table, and texting others during a date were all be received poorly, while 42% of people also judge your social media posts and the quality of your photos.

In the last three years, online dating tripled among 18- to 24-year-olds, with many of those individuals having Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat accounts. So should you alter your online presence to find your soulmate? Well that may depend on just how important you view social media.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: