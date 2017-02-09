Entertainment News
Congrats! George And Amal Clooney Are Expecting Twins

2 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Our Brand Is Crisis' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Move over Beyonce and Jay-Z because actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney are expecting twins too!

Julie Chen revealed the exciting news on Thursday’s episode of The Talk:

“The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins. Give her the armrest, by the way, she’s pregnant!”

Chen continued, “Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting is that the twins are due this June. The two have been married for just about two and a half years.”

The two celebrated their two-year anniversary back in September, so congrats to the happy couple!

SOURCE: US Magazine | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Happy #TwinsDay! 15 Celebs You Probably Didn’t Know Were Twins

16 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading Congrats! George And Amal Clooney Are Expecting Twins

Here’s a salute to all the celebrity twins out there.

