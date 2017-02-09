USA - 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala - 'China: Through The Looking Glass' - Red Carpet Arrivals in New York

Beyonce & Jay-Z Had Lost Hope On Having More Children Before Pregnancy

Beyonce’s new pregnancy is a double blessing for more reason than one. Sources say she and Jay-Z had many unsuccessful attempts at conceiving before becoming pregnant with twins.

According to USMagazine, the Carters had all but given up on having more children after spending many nights trying to conceive.

The parents of 5-year-old Blue Ivy “had been trying and trying to conceive,” says the insider. The “Hold Up” singer, 35 — who shared in her 2013 HBO documentary, Beyoncé: Life Is but a Dream, that she suffered a miscarriage before Blue was born — was “frustrated” after unsuccessful in vitro fertilization treatments, the friend tells Us. “They were looking into surrogates and adoption.”

Just when hope seemed lost, the source says, “out of nowhere, it stuck!” Now, Beyoncé and the rapper, 47 (born Shawn Carter), are “over the moon.” But no one is more excited about the news than big sis Blue: “She was asking about another baby forever. Now she gets two!”

