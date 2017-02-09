Top Feature
Pacers Fall To The Cavaliers 132-117

23 mins ago

Lauren Beasley
Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

The Pacers seven game winning streak came to end Wednesday night as they lost 132-117 to the Cleveland Cavailers.

During the first half, the Pacers offense was a well-oiled machine, as they moved ball to set up wide-open shot after wide-open shot. However towards the end of the second quarter, the Cavaliers managed to cut their lead down and entering the second half the Cavs looked like the more well-oiled machine.

Much of that was thanks to Kyle Korver, who scored a season-high 29 points. LeBron James and Kyrie Irving also played well, scoring 25 points and 29 points respectively.

On the Pacers side of things, C.J. Miles matched his season high with 23 points, while Jeff Teague had 22 points and 14 assists and Paul George finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Pacers, who were upset about the lost made it very clear that they don’t have time to wallow as they prepare to head on the road and face the Washington Wizards!

“It’s one game,” George said after the loss. “We look past this. We played a really good team tonight. We know what beat us and we know the reason why we lost tonight.”

“If we’re serious about where we want to get to, then we’ll respond Friday,” George added.

