Kim Zolciak Weighs In About The Controversy Surrounding Her Four-Year Old Son Holding A Gun

3 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

 OldSource: Bravo / Getty

Since stepping on the reality show scene a few years ago, it’s safe to say that Kim Zolciak’s actions have always raised a few eye brows and caused her to make headlines.

However, now she is raising some eyebrows and getting some backlash after posting a photo of a questionnaire that her four-year old son Kash, filled out, where he says he loves his dad, Kroy Biermann, because “he lets me hold his real gun.” See the post below:

Some fans think her 4-year old son is to young to be holding a gun, while others didn’t care much considering Kim’s husband Kroy is an avid hunter and knows how to handle guns.

Kim has fired back at those who are judging her and her husband, saying that Kroy’s pistol is never loaded when they let Kash hold it, according to TMZ,

Plus, she added that he is not shooting it, and they have a huge safe that they put the gun in, and in there they are not loaded as well.

SOURCE: Instagram, TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

