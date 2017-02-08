Kim Zolciak Weighs In About The Controversy Surrounding Her Four-Year Old Son Holding A Gun

Since stepping on the reality show scene a few years ago, it’s safe to say that Kim Zolciak’s actions have always raised a few eye brows and caused her to make headlines.

However, now she is raising some eyebrows and getting some backlash after posting a photo of a questionnaire that her four-year old son Kash, filled out, where he says he loves his dad, Kroy Biermann, because “he lets me hold his real gun.” See the post below:

Did #KimZolciakBiermann go too far with this post? The reality star shared this questionnaire on Snapchat of her 4-year-old son raving about his dad, #KroyBiermann. See the last question. A photo posted by HIPHOLLYWOOD (@hiphollywood) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:44am PST

Some fans think her 4-year old son is to young to be holding a gun, while others didn’t care much considering Kim’s husband Kroy is an avid hunter and knows how to handle guns.

Kim has fired back at those who are judging her and her husband, saying that Kroy’s pistol is never loaded when they let Kash hold it, according to TMZ,

Plus, she added that he is not shooting it, and they have a huge safe that they put the gun in, and in there they are not loaded as well.

SOURCE: Instagram, TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

