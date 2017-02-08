WATCH: Netflix Releases Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ [VIDEO]

When it comes to television and movies, Marvel is on roll and they aren’t showing any signs of slowing down because Marvel and Netflix knocked us out Tuesday morning with the release of the official trailer for Marvel’s Iron Fist.

Based on the trailer, as expected this series will tell than origin story for Danny Rand (played by former Game of Thrones actor Finn Jones).

For those who don’t know the story, Iron Fist basically follows billionaire Danny Rand, who fifteen years after being presumed dead in a plane crash, mysteriously returns to New York City determined to reclaim his birthright and family company. However, when a long-destined enemy rises in New York, this living weapon is forced to choose between his family’s legacy and his duties as the Iron Fist.

Iron Fist follows Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, and the four heroes will eventually team in the upcoming Netflix series Marvel’s The Defenders

Watch the full trailer above and remember Iron Fist premiers on Netflix with all thirteen episodes on Friday, March 17th, 2017.

