Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed & Nina Dobrev Shut Down Fued Rumors With Powerful Instagram Posts

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder, who’ve both co-starred on The Vampire Diaries starting in 2009, dated from 2010 until 2013, the year before he began dating Nikki Reed before eventually marrying Reed in April of 2015.

Since then, rumors have always led fans to believe that Dobrev and Reed don’t like each other due to the fact that they both have feelings for Somerhalder. Those rumors were increased especially when Dobrev left the show after the sixth season in 2015.

However, the trio has put the rumors to a rest and they did by simply posting a photo.

Ian Somerhalder actually took and posted the first picture of himself, Reed and Dobrev after they had dinner together, as the trio is seen smiling for the camera.

He captioned the photo:

“Chilling with these two… After years of websites pretending these two badass ladies knew each other well and baseless, false information of back stabbing and hatred from low-brow websites filled the minds and hearts of fans. They finally were able to get together for their first real dinner. Let’s stop spreading hate everyone, there’s already too much of that right now in our world. Join in on the love. Only love here- always has been always will be. Media companies preying on the passion from vulnerable and or impressionable minds of fans to sell advertising through click-though traffic is a disease in our society. It’s poisonous.”

“Let’s finish this series with respect and kindness and continue that in our lives. I think it’s time. What do think?”

Reed followed suit, reposting the same photo but with a longer caption that read:

“For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way. Besides, who wants to respond to made up stories about “friends backstabbing friends”, “cheating exes”, or “cast members exiting shows” on low-brow websites like hollywoodlife that are just perpetuating trends that preceded us. Yuck. I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicer stories, and we, yes WE, believe we have a moral responsibility to young girls to end that narrative, because at the end of all of this, those young girls are the ones who lose. Their passion and endless devotion for a tv show is being taken advantage of, replaced with feelings of anger through divisive techniques, & even worse, their minds are being shaped & molded as their view of themselves, other girls, & what those dynamics should look like are being formed. So here’s to putting an end to all those fake stories of on set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost & women hating women. Because at the end of the day, that’s what this is about: teaching girls that you have to hate other girls only breeds a generation of women who believe you have to hate other women. And that’s what these magazines, websites and blogs don’t understand. That is the harmful unintended consequence of their bullshit stories and we have a moral responsibility to fix that. Let’s turn this page together, as we all walk into the next chapter peacefully. And finally, let’s use this as an example of how important it is to stop this trend of writing horrible headlines about women, painting us as bitter, angry, insecure, heartbroken, childless, feuding, backstabbing monsters because whether we want to admit it or not, it changes the way all women view themselves. And shame on these websites for now targeting an even younger demographic, instilling this at an earlier age when girls are even more susceptible, more vulnerable and more malleable. When we write these headlines we teach hate. I’ve seen it firsthand. Let’s shift what we put into the universe starting now, & hopefully we will start to see a shift in the way we treat each other & view ourselves❤”

Not one to be left out of the love fest, Dobrev also photo her own photo from the night and she caption it:

“Can’t believe how time flies. Farewell dinner with team Somereed! So good catching up with these goofballs. All ❤”

