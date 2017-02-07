Entertainment News
#DadGoals: Chris Hemsworth Plays Superheroes With His Adorable Twin Sons

4 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
A Virtual Tour Of Australia

It’s well established that Chris Hemsworth is a loving and adorable dad, it’s also established that Chris Hemsworth plays the marvel superhero character Thor.

Well, I’m here to say that Hemsworth has combined his adorable dad love-ability and superhero majestic together for an adorable moment with his twins boys.

Thanks to Hemsworth’s wife Elsa, we have a photo of shirtless Hemsworth dressed as Superman, running around with his twin sons who are dressed up as Captain America and Spiderman with the caption reading “Superhero camp!!” See the picture below.

Superhero camp!!/ Entrenando a mis superhéroes ! 👌💪😘

A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on

Continue reading #DadGoals: Chris Hemsworth Plays Superheroes With His Adorable Twin Sons

