DadGoals: Chris Hemsworth Plays Superheroes With His Adorable Twin Sons

It’s well established that Chris Hemsworth is a loving and adorable dad, it’s also established that Chris Hemsworth plays the marvel superhero character Thor.
Well, I’m here to say that Hemsworth has combined his adorable dad love-ability and superhero majestic together for an adorable moment with his twins boys.
Thanks to Hemsworth’s wife Elsa, we have a photo of shirtless Hemsworth dressed as Superman, running around with his twin sons who are dressed up as Captain America and Spiderman with the caption reading “Superhero camp!!” See the picture below.
SOURCE: Instagram | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
