WATCH: New SAMURAI JACK Trailer Is Violent & Filled With Plenty Of Action [VIDEO]

After patiently waiting for nearly a year, Samurai Jack fans were able to rejoice when it was announced two weeks ago that Samurai Jack season 5 would debut March 11th, 2017!

Now fans have another reason to re-joice because now we have our very first trailer giving us a glimpse Jack’s final journey as he is now bearded, ageless and in the future with the demon lord Aku.

Watch the trailer above and remember the fifth and final season of “Samurai Jack” will air Saturday, March 11 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

