WATCH: New SAMURAI JACK Trailer Is Violent & Filled With Plenty Of Action [VIDEO]

1 hour ago

Lauren Beasley
After patiently waiting for nearly a year, Samurai Jack fans were able to rejoice when it was announced two weeks ago that Samurai Jack season 5 would debut March 11th, 2017!

Now fans have another reason to re-joice because now we have our very first trailer giving us a glimpse Jack’s final journey as he is now bearded, ageless and in the future with the demon lord Aku.

Watch the trailer above and remember the fifth and final season of “Samurai Jack” will air Saturday, March 11 at 11 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

SOURCE: YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

10 TV Shows That Need To Make A Comeback

10 photos Launch gallery

10 TV Shows That Need To Make A Comeback

10 TV Shows That Need To Make A Comeback

2016 has definitely been the year of the remake. Not only did <em>Full House</em> make a huge return on Netflix, but the <em>Gilmore Girls</em> nearly broke the internet with news of their revival. <a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/raven+symone"><strong>Raven-Symone</strong></a&gt; even shared big news this year about her departure from <em>The View</em> to work <a href="http://globalgrind.com/2016/10/27/heres-why-raven-symone-is-exiting-the-view/">on a remake of <em>That’s So Raven</em></a>. In the spirit of nostalgia, check out these TV shows that we’d love to see revived, remade, or rebooted.

Playlist