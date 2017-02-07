Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

First Look At Alicia Vikander As Lara Croft In New Tomb Raider Movie Reboot! [PHOTOS]

2 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
'The Light Between Oceans' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

The new Tomb Raider film doesn’t hit theaters until early 2018 but production is already in full swing in South Africa and the first photos from the set have arrived and they feature Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander as the title hero, Lara Croft. See the photos below:

Based on the pictures above, this Vikander’s entire look is very similar to the Tomb Raider video games, from her clothes down to the bandage on her arm. See picture below:

This Tomb Raider reboot will reportedly revolve around a young Lara who goes on her first archaeological adventure to follow in her father’s footsteps, who will be played by Dominic West.

‘That is more of an origin story. You get into an emotional aspect of getting to know Lara hopefully in an in-depth way.” Vikander told Hitfixx. “So I hope that doing a film of the rebooted game will bring something new and fresh that’ll stand on its own two legs.’

The new Tomb Raider movie is scheduled to hit theaters March 16, 2018.

SOURCE: Twitter, Hitfixx | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

