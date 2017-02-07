Entertainment News
Mandy Moore & Shane West Had A ‘Walk To Remember’ Reunion [PHOTOS]

2 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Mandy Moore And Shane West In 'A Walk To Remember'

Source: Archive Photos / Getty

Last week, A Walk To Remember turned 15 years old and now we have learned that Mandy Moore and Shane West had a Walk to Remember reunion over Superbowl weekend with the film’s director, Adam Shankman as the trio spent time catching up over dinner.

Moore, posted a photo of the trio on Sunday, with the caption “Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My [heart] is full. #awalktoremember #reunion.” See the picture below:

Then Moore’s post was followed by West who posted the same photo but with a different caption, saying. “Last night after the SuperBowl, I got to see these two wonderful people….. @adamshankman @mandymooremm, had to steal the pic, Hun #awalktoremember #reunion.” See the picture below:

