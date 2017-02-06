Music NOW
Home > Music NOW

Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning A Young Money Reunion Tour?

12 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Drake And Future Perform At The Forum

Source: Harmony Gerber / Getty

When Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne posted reunion photos on Instagram last week, our first thought was there’s new music on the way – but it sounds like what the Young Money artists actually have in store for fans is far greater than a collaboration.

Last night at the O2 Arena, Drake hinted at a world tour alongside the Nickster and their mentor:

“I just got off the phone with Nicki and she told me to tell y’all, ‘Hello,” Drake said to the crowd, before adding, “We might have to do something special, we might have to do some Young Money reunion shit out here this summer. I might have to bring all my friends from America, all my friends from Canada, the whole OVO. So listen, this is the last chance tonight. It’s up to each and every one of yall. If you ready to work with me, I’ma work with you. We gon’ come back and kill this shit.”

Drake also has his impending playlist collaboration with Apple, titled More life, on the way. Between that, new music with the YM fam, and a possible tour, we’ve got a lot to look forward to.

See him hint at the tour above.

12 Pics Of Nicki Minaj, Drake, & Lil Wayne "Ménaging"

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Pics Of Nicki Minaj, Drake, & Lil Wayne "Ménaging"

Continue reading 12 Pics Of Nicki Minaj, Drake, & Lil Wayne “Ménaging”

12 Pics Of Nicki Minaj, Drake, & Lil Wayne "Ménaging"

Drake , lil wayne , Nicki Minaj , Young Money , young money reunion , Young Money Tour

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Are Drake, Nicki Minaj, & Lil Wayne Planning…
 12 hours ago
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 1 week ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 weeks ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 3 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 3 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 3 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 3 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 3 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 4 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 4 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 4 months ago
Playlist