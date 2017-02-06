DayPartyWeirdNews | Live Cockroach Removed From Woman’s Head

The things nightmares are made of……
Via | HuffPost
A woman in southeastern India woke up one day this week to a nightmarish sensation: the feeling that a bug had crawled up her nose.
The 42-year-old woman, a Chennai resident identified only as Selvi, made her son-in-law take her to a medical clinic Tuesday morning so doctors could examine her.
“I could not explain the feeling, but I was sure it was some insect,” she told The New Indian Express. “There was a tingling, crawling sensation. Whenever it moved, it gave me a burning sensation in my eyes.”
Clinic doctors sent her to Stanley Medical College Hospital, where doctors found a live cockroach nestled against the woman’s skull between her eyes. The insect was resting close to the brain, according to the Deccan Chronicle.Read Full Story HERE !!
