DayPartyWeirdNews | Live Cockroach Removed From Woman’s Head

The things nightmares are made of……

Via | HuffPost

A woman in southeastern India woke up one day this week to a nightmarish sensation: the feeling that a bug had crawled up her nose.

The 42-year-old woman, a Chennai resident identified only as Selvi, made her son-in-law take her to a medical clinic Tuesday morning so doctors could examine her.

“I could not explain the feeling, but I was sure it was some insect,” she told The New Indian Express. “There was a tingling, crawling sensation. Whenever it moved, it gave me a burning sensation in my eyes.”

