The Internet Reacts To Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Lady Gaga jumped from the rafters, somersaulted in the sky and dazzled in a sparkling Versace leotard all without even smudging her lipstick during her Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last night. Gaga transitioned through her top hits Bad Romance, Poker Face, Born This Way and recent single Million Reasons, with effortless poise and plenty of stank face. She was like Batgirl.
But it wouldn’t be a world event with the Internets turning every moment into a meme. Get into the best remixes of Gaga’s performance when you keep scrolling.
RELATED STORIES:
Lady Gaga To Transform Into Donatella Versace For American Crime Story
Lady Gaga To Sing National Anthem At The Super Bowl
Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours