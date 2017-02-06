The Internet Reacts To Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Lady Gaga jumped from the rafters, somersaulted in the sky and dazzled in a sparkling Versace leotard all without even smudging her lipstick during her Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last night. Gaga transitioned through her top hits Bad Romance, Poker Face, Born This Way and recent single Million Reasons, with effortless poise and plenty of stank face. She was like Batgirl.

But it wouldn’t be a world event with the Internets turning every moment into a meme. Get into the best remixes of Gaga’s performance when you keep scrolling.

Wait a damn min! #ladyGaga #MurdaReport #murdawasthecasetheygaveme A video posted by MurdaSheWrote (@murdareport) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:08am PST

LADY GAGA WRESTLEMANIA pic.twitter.com/jNpyGVUlfk — Kendrick Raymundo (@eatmyposts) February 6, 2017

#PressPlay she was like bye Felicia! 🙋🏼 A video posted by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:10pm PST

This is hilarious 😂😂 #LadyGaga #Halftimeshow #Gaga #superbowl Repost from @sexistings A video posted by Gris Lozoya (@intoxicatedcasper) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:42am PST

😂😂😂😂 @iamtanishathomas omg the Virgo in me be ready! #MurdaReport #murdawasthecasetheygaveme A video posted by MurdaSheWrote (@murdareport) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:11pm PST

We see you😂 #Superbowl #Halftime A photo posted by Robin's Unique Boutique (@robinsboutique) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:18am PST

