Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Internet Reacts To Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

The Internet goes Gaga over Lady Gaga's Pepsi Zero Sugar Halftime Show performance.

7 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots Vs. Atlanta Falcons At NRG Stadium

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Lady Gaga jumped from the rafters, somersaulted in the sky and dazzled in a sparkling Versace leotard all without even smudging her lipstick during her Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Halftime Show performance last night. Gaga transitioned through her top hits Bad Romance, Poker Face, Born This Way and recent single Million Reasons, with effortless poise and plenty of stank face. She was like Batgirl.

But it wouldn’t be a world event with the Internets turning every moment into a meme. Get into the best remixes of Gaga’s performance when you keep scrolling.

Wait a damn min! #ladyGaga #MurdaReport #murdawasthecasetheygaveme

A video posted by MurdaSheWrote (@murdareport) on

#PressPlay she was like bye Felicia! 🙋🏼

A video posted by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

This is hilarious 😂😂 #LadyGaga #Halftimeshow #Gaga #superbowl Repost from @sexistings

A video posted by Gris Lozoya (@intoxicatedcasper) on

😂😂😂😂 @iamtanishathomas omg the Virgo in me be ready! #MurdaReport #murdawasthecasetheygaveme

A video posted by MurdaSheWrote (@murdareport) on

We see you😂 #Superbowl #Halftime

A photo posted by Robin's Unique Boutique (@robinsboutique) on

RELATED STORIES:

Lady Gaga To Transform Into Donatella Versace For American Crime Story

Lady Gaga To Sing National Anthem At The Super Bowl

lady gaga

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 1 week ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 weeks ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 3 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 3 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 3 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 3 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 3 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 4 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 4 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 4 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 4 months ago
Playlist