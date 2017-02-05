Colts RB Frank Gore Wins The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Veteran running back Frank Gore has had the respect of his teammates and peers around the league for many years now.

However, on Saturday night, he wasn’t just recognized for being a productive player but for his sportsmanship as well.

The Colts running back was selected for the 2016 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which recognizes players around the league who show outstanding sportsmanship on the field. See the tweet below:

Frank Gore wins the 2016 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award! Details: https://t.co/CTYd58cbBf pic.twitter.com/NN1pNCedgW — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 5, 2017

Gore was chosen among those eight by the NFL Legends Community.

Congratulation to Gore, a well deserved honor.

