Colts RB Frank Gore Wins The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

2 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Indianapolis Colts v Oakland Raiders

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Veteran running back Frank Gore has had the respect of his teammates and peers around the league for many years now.

However, on Saturday night, he wasn’t just recognized for being a productive player but for his sportsmanship as well.

The Colts running back was selected for the 2016 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which recognizes players around the league who show outstanding sportsmanship on the field. See the tweet below:

Gore was chosen among those eight by the NFL Legends Community.

Congratulation to Gore, a well deserved honor.

comments – Add Yours
