Nicki Minaj’s Brother Will Go To Trial For Child Rape Case

Find out the latest details of the case.

24 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Drai's Nightclub Rings In 2016 With Unforgettable Drai's LIVE Performance By Celebrated Artists Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill - New Year's Eve In Las Vegas

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

Nicki Minaj‘s brother Jelani Maraj was in court on Friday for the rape case in which he’s being accused of predatory assault of a child.

Bossip reports that Maraj rejected the Nassau County District Attorney’s plea deal of 15 years to life and decided to go to trial instead. Jelani pled not guilty to the crime, but prosecutors allege he raped and sodomized a 12-year-old girl many times over the span of eight months in 2015. The last sexual assault occurred the day before his arrest in December of that year.

The trial comes despite the fact that Maraj’s semen was found on the young girl’s clothes. Going to trial also means that the alleged victim may have to face Maraj in court and testify about what happened. As we previously reported, Nicki put up two of her residences as collateral in order to keep her eldest brother free on bail.

Jelani faces life in state prison if convicted.

