WATCH: ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Super Bowl Teaser Is Here! [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Friday morning, Transformers fans got a nice surpise as the Super Bowl 30-second spot for the franchise’s fifth film, Transformers: The Last Knight was released!

Although it’s only a little over 30 seconds long, this tv spot teaser gets you excited for the upcoming film as we learned the synopsis of the film. See below:

In a battle for survival between the Human race and the Transformers, Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance consisting of himself, Bumblebee, an English Lord & a Professor from Oxford to learn about the reasons the Transformers comes back to Earth, without Optimus Prime.

Plus, we get some more fun action clips of Bumblebee and Optimus Prime going at it!!

Nevertheless, what also has fans buzzing is director Michael Bay because this Transformers film might be his final film in the series.

The star director posted a heartfelt message on his website at the same time and based on his words, he might be done with Transformers.

“I can safely say that there’s never been a Transformers film with the huge visual scope and expansive mythology as this movie, ‘The Last Knight,’” he wrote. “It’s bittersweet for me. With every Transformers film, I’ve said it would be my last. I see the 120 million fans around the world who see these movies, the huge theme park lines to the ride and the amazing Make-A-Wish kids who visit my sets, and it somehow keeps drawing me back. I love doing these movies. This film was especially fun to shoot. But, this time might really be it. So I’m blowing this one out.”

He added, “It’s a final chapter and a new beginning.”

Watch the Super Bowl 30-second spot above and remember Transformers: The Last Knight is set for release June 23, 2017.

SOURCE: YouTube, MichaelBay.com

